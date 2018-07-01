After losing backup goaltender Anton Khudobin to the Stars, the Boston Bruins struck a deal with former Islanders netminder Jaroslav Halak, according to multiple reports.

After signing a four-year, $18 million contract with the Islanders in 2014, Halak set a franchise record with 38 wins in the 2014-15 season. But injuries and ineffectiveness dogged him the next few years and he spent considerable time in the AHL.

Halak, 33, did make 49 starts for the Islanders last season, but he was 20-26-6 with a 3.19 goals-against average and .908 save percentage.