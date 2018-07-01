After a deadline deal led to a playoff run with the Toronto Maple Leafs, forward Tomas Plekanec is heading back to the Montreal Canadiens.

The Canadiens announced that he will receive a one-year, $2.25 million deal and could earn $1.25 million in bonuses.

After coming up with Montreal in 2003-04, Plekanec played 981 games for the Canadiens before being dealt to Toronto at this past season's trade deadline. The 35-year-old posted two points in 17 regular-season games for Toronto and added four points in seven playoff games.

The two-way center has scored 20 or more goals in a season seven times in his career.

Plekanec had expressed interest in returning to Montreal to register his 1,000th game played. He is coming off a six-year, $30 million contract.