        <
        >

          Forward Tomas Plekanec returns to Canadiens

          12:34 PM ET
          • ESPN

          After a deadline deal led to a playoff run with the Toronto Maple Leafs, forward Tomas Plekanec is heading back to the Montreal Canadiens.

          The Canadiens announced that he will receive a one-year, $2.25 million deal and could earn $1.25 million in bonuses.

          After coming up with Montreal in 2003-04, Plekanec played 981 games for the Canadiens before being dealt to Toronto at this past season's trade deadline. The 35-year-old posted two points in 17 regular-season games for Toronto and added four points in seven playoff games.

          The two-way center has scored 20 or more goals in a season seven times in his career.

          Plekanec had expressed interest in returning to Montreal to register his 1,000th game played. He is coming off a six-year, $30 million contract.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices