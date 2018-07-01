Detroit gets a solid second option in goal in Jonathan Bernier

The player: Jonathan Bernier, 29, goaltender

The terms: Three years at $3 million annually with the Detroit Red Wings, with no trade protection.

Where does he fit in?

Bernier slots in right behind Jimmy Howard, who is signed for one more season at $5,291,66 against the cap. He earned this deal thanks to two solid seasons as a backup netminder with the Anaheim Ducks and last year with the Colorado Avalanche, when played 37 games with a .913 save percentage and a 2.85 goals-against average. It was a career renaissance for Bernier, once a goalie of the future for the Toronto Maple Leafs, now a sturdy goaltending option for the Red Wings for the next three seasons.

Does this deal make sense?

With Jaroslav Halak getting $2.75 million AAV for two years, Carter Hutton getting $2.75 million AAV for three years and Anton Khudobin getting $2.5 million AAV for two years, the $3 million AAV is just slightly more than what the market was dictating for goalies sharing time. But Bernier is younger (turning 30) than all of them, so the money makes sense in context. The term gives them a little positional stability no matter what happens with Howard.

Overall Grade: B-plus

Nothing earth-shattering from the Red Wings here, but an upgrade over the erratic support offered from Petr Mrazek before he was dealt last season.