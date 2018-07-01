Free-agent defenseman Ian Cole signed a three-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.

Cole was traded twice in February, going from the Pittsburgh Penguins to the Ottawa Senators and then being dealt to the Columbus Blue Jackets less than a week later.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion in Pittsburgh didn't have the same postseason success in Columbus, as the Blue Jackets were eliminated in six games by the Washington Capitals. Cole had three assists in the series.

Between Pittsburgh and Columbus, Cole, 29, posted five goals and 15 assists with a plus-14 rating in 67 games during the regular season.

He has 97 total points over eight seasons in the NHL, starting his career with the St. Louis Blues as a first-round pick in 2007.