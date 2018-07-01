        <
          John Moore gets five-year deal from Bruins

          1:52 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Defenseman John Moore has signed a five-year deal from the Boston Bruins for an annual average value of $2.75 million, according to reports.

          Moore had a solid, if unspectacular, season on the blue line for a Devils team that exceeded expectations, registering 97 points and making the playoffs. He posted 18 points and was a plus-3 in a career-high 81 games.

          The 27-year-old has expressed a desire to remain in New Jersey and help the team improve further.

          Moore has also played for the Rangers, Coyotes and Blue Jackets in an eight-year career.

