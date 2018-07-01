The Detroit Red Wings lost backup goaltender Petr Mrazek to the Hurricanes, so they filled the void by signing Jonathan Bernier from the Avalanche to a three-year deal.

Bernier will compete for starts with Jimmy Howard.

"There's a lot of history in this organization and in this town and I'm excited to be a part of it," Bernier said in a statement.

Bernier served as the Avalanche's primary goaltender after Semyon Varlamov was sidelined by a knee injury in late March. He helped the Avalanche reach the playoffs for the first time in four seasons by posting a 19-13-3 record with a 2.85 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.

He missed the final two games of Colorado's first-round series loss to the Predators after suffering a lower-body injury in Game 4.

Bernier was the odd man out, however, after the Avalanche acquired Philipp Grubauer from the Capitals.

Bernier, a 2006 first-round pick by the Los Angeles Kings, has also played for the Maple Leafs and Ducks in a 10-year career.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.