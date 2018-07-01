        <
        >

          Red Wings add goaltending depth with Jonathan Bernier

          2:15 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Detroit Red Wings lost backup goaltender Petr Mrazek to the Hurricanes, so they filled the void by signing Jonathan Bernier from the Avalanche to a three-year deal.

          Bernier will compete for starts with Jimmy Howard.

          "There's a lot of history in this organization and in this town and I'm excited to be a part of it," Bernier said in a statement.

          Bernier served as the Avalanche's primary goaltender after Semyon Varlamov was sidelined by a knee injury in late March. He helped the Avalanche reach the playoffs for the first time in four seasons by posting a 19-13-3 record with a 2.85 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.

          He missed the final two games of Colorado's first-round series loss to the Predators after suffering a lower-body injury in Game 4.

          Bernier was the odd man out, however, after the Avalanche acquired Philipp Grubauer from the Capitals.

          Bernier, a 2006 first-round pick by the Los Angeles Kings, has also played for the Maple Leafs and Ducks in a 10-year career.

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices