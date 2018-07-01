        <
          Stars ink forward Blake Comeau to 3-year deal

          3:11 PM ET
          Forward Blake Comeau has signed a three-year deal with an average annual value of $2.3 million with the Dallas Stars.

          Comeau has spent the past three seasons with the Avalanche and is coming off a 2017-18 season in which he scored 13 goals with 21 assists. He was an unrestricted free agent after finishing a deal that paid him $7.2 million.

          The 32-year-old was the second-oldest player on the Avs' playoff roster, which at 25.8 years was the youngest in the NHL. Comeau served as an alternate captain for Colorado after defenseman Erik Johnson suffered a season-ending injury in March.

          "[Comeau] is not the most vocal guy, but when he says something, everyone listens," Avs coach Jared Bednar said during the playoffs, according to The Denver Post. "It's invaluable to have a handful of guys that our younger guys look up to that have been there before."

          Comeau has bounced between five teams over a 12-year career, also playing for the Islanders, Flames, Blue Jackets and Penguins. He has 121 career goals and 164 career assists.

