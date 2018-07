The New York Rangers have re-signed restricted free agent Vladislav Namestnikov, one of the players they received when they traded Ryan McDonagh to the Lightning.

Namestnikov had a career-high 48 points last season. He had 20 goals and 24 assists with Tampa before adding two goals and two assists in 19 games with New York.

The 25-year-old was coming off a two-year $3.875 million contract.

Namestnikov came to New York with Brett Howden, Libor Hajek and draft picks for McDonagh and J.T. Miller.