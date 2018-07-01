        <
        >

          Riley Nash leaves Bruins to sign 3-year deal with Blue Jackets

          5:03 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          The Columbus Blue Jackets signed center Riley Nash to a three-year deal to replenish some of the depth they lost when Matt Calvert signed with Colorado.

          Terms were not disclosed, but the deal is worth $8.25 million, according to multiple reports.

          Nash, 29, had a career-high 41 points (15 goals, 26 assists) last season with the Boston Bruins. He'll count $2.75 million against the salary cap in Columbus.

          He was a plus-16 on the season after entering the year as a career minus-19.

          Nash only had one assist in nine playoff games, however, as Boston fell in the second round to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices