          Forward James Neal gets 5-year deal with Flames

          10:53 AM ET
          • ESPN

          James Neal, who has scored at least 20 goals in each of his 10 seasons in the NHL, has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Calgary Flames.

          After one season in Vegas, during which he helped lead the expansion Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup Final, Neal gets a five-year deal with an average annual value of $5.75 million, according to reports.

          The Golden Knights took Neal from Nashville in the expansion draft last summer. He was expected to be a trade piece at the deadline, but Vegas' unprecedented success changed that.

          Neal, 30, scored 44 points in 71 regular-season games and became an emotional leader of a Knights team that surprised the hockey world. He has now lost in the Final in back-to-back seasons.

          Neal is coming off a five-year, $30 million contract.

          Vegas has now lost two left wingers, Neal and David Perron, who signed with St. Louis.

          The Flames also signed former Carolina forward Derek Ryan, giving him a three-year deal with an average annual value of $3.125 million. Ryan, 31, had a career year with 38 points in 80 games last season.

          The Flames also inked forward Austin Czarnik and re-signed defenseman Dalton Prout.

          Calgary finished fifth in the Pacific Division last season and missed the playoffs.

