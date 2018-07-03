Former NHL No. 1 overall pick Nail Yakupov is returning to the KHL, signing a one-year contract with SKA St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

The Edmonton Oilers made Yakupov the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft. He was the third of three straight No. 1 overall picks for the franchise, joining Taylor Hall and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Yakupov, a right winger, played four seasons for the Oilers, scoring 50 goals with 61 assists in 252 games. He had his best season during his lockout-shortened rookie season, when he scored a career-high 17 goals and finished fifth in Calder Memorial Trophy voting.

But he slipped to 24 points in 63 games the next season and never eclipsed 33 points during his time in the league.

Yakupov's lack of development contributed to the Oilers remaining a lottery team and drafting No. 1 again in 2015 when they took Connor McDavid.

Yakupov played for the St. Louis Blues in 2016-17 and with the Colorado Avalanche in 2017-18. Last season with the Avs he had nine goals and seven assists in 58 games.

The 24-year-old Russian previously played in the KHL in 2012, for Nizhnekamsk Neftekhimik.