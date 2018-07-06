        <
        >

          Panthers agree to terms with Petrovic on $1.95M, 1-year deal

          2:00 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers have agreed to terms with defenseman Alexander Petrovic on a $1.95 million, one-year deal.

          General manager Dale Tallon announced the contract Friday. Tallon called Petrovic a dependable young defenseman who "plays the game with an edge and has grown into a strong shutdown defender."

          Petrovic, 26, played a career-high 67 games last season for Florida, averaging about 15 minutes a night and putting up 13 points for the season. Tallon said the Panthers are looking forward to the 6-foot-4, 206-pound Petrovic taking the next step in his development.

          A 2010 second-round pick, Petrovic has appeared in 228 regular-season NHL games and has five goals and 43 assists for 48 points.

