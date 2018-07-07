        <
          Avalanche agree with forward Matt Nieto on new two-year deal

          8:59 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          DENVER -- The Colorado Avalanche have agreed on a two-year deal with forward Matt Nieto.

          Nieto is coming off a season in which he scored a career-high 15 goals for the Avalanche. He also had his first career NHL hat trick on Oct. 24 against Dallas.

          In the postseason, Nieto contributed three assists during a series loss to Nashville.

          General manager Joe Sakic said Nieto brings "speed and offensive depth to our lineup. He adds a lot of energy to our team."

          The 25-year-old Nieto was claimed by Colorado off waivers on Jan. 5, 2017. He had seven goals and four assists in 43 games for the Avalanche in 2016-17.

          Nieto was originally a second-round pick of the San Jose Sharks in 2011.

