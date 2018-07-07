MOSCOW -- Alex Ovechkin has brought the Stanley Cup to the World Cup.

The captain of the Washington Capitals brought the NHL trophy to a Moscow fan zone where World Cup games are screened. Ovechkin lifted the Cup above his head in front of a crowd of fans, who were allowed to take photos with the trophy.

Ovechkin said he wishes the Russian soccer team well in its quarterfinal with Croatia later Saturday in Sochi. He said, "The national team did a great job for the fans. Everyone is so happy. Miracles can happen. We are not far away from the final. We need to fight, and our players understand it. They will do everything that they can."

When asked about the match, Ovechkin said, "I'm hoping to get at least to tied and go to extra time to get a penalty shootout -- so our Igor Akinfeev can help the team and save us again."

.@ovi8 meeting his father at his hometown rink Novogorsk Dynamo Hockey School pic.twitter.com/QlhIGku6oC — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 7, 2018

Ovechkin won his first Stanley Cup championship a month ago in his 13th season in Washington.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.