NEW YORK -- The New York Islanders have agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with forward Jan Kovar.

Kovar chose the Islanders among several teams interested in signing him.

Jan Kovar (43), of the Czech Republic, passes the puck during the bronze-medal game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. Associated Press

Kovar, 28, played the past five seasons in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League with Magnitogorsk Metallurg, averaging more than a point per game with 286 points (97 goals and 189 assists) in 285 games.

Prior to his years in the KHL, Kovar played for Plzen HC in the Czech Extraliga. He scored 162 points (60 goals and 102 assists) in 236 games.