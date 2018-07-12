The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to terms with goaltender Connor Hellebuyck on a six-year, $37 million deal, the team announced Thursday.

Editor's Picks Way-too-early 2019 NHL free-agent buyer's guide We slot the players into five tiers and assess their chances of actually reaching the free agent market next July 1.

Hellebuyck, who was one of 43 NHL players who had filed for salary arbitration on July 5, tied for the NHL lead for most wins with a 44-11-9 record last season. He was eighth in the league with a 2.36 goals-against average and had a .924 save percentage.

Hellebuyck, a fifth-round draft choice by the team in 2012, was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, which went to the Predators' Pekka Rinne.