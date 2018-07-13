        <
          Marc-Andre Fleury, Golden Knights reach 3-year, $21M extension

          12:33 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Vegas Golden Knights have agreed to a three-year contract extension with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, general manager George McPhee announced Friday.

          The deal is for an average of $7 million per season and keeps Fleury with the Golden Knights through the 2021-22 season.

          "I guess you guys will be stuck with me for a little longer," Fleury said in a video posted on the team's Twitter account. "I'm really excited about it. My family and I really love Vegas, the organization, my teammates."

          Fleury, 33, was 29-13-4 last season with a career-best 2.24 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. He also posted a 2.24 goals-against average during the playoffs as he helped lead the Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season.

          Fleury, a first-round draft pick by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2003, has a career record of 404-229-70 with a 2.56 GAA and .913 save percentage.

          He won three Stanley Cups with the Penguins.

