Former NHL goaltender Ray Emery drowned while swimming in his hometown of Hamilton, Ontario, on Sunday. He was 35.

According to the Hamilton Police Department, Emery was reported missing just after 6 a.m. Sunday in Hamilton Harbour, which is on the western tip of Lake Ontario. His body was recovered in close proximity to where he was last seen later in the afternoon, police said.

The cause of death will be confirmed following an examination.

Ray was a great teammate and an even better friend. Rest in peace Razor. I'll miss you man. pic.twitter.com/NNHNc1Swyd — Claude Giroux (@28CGiroux) July 15, 2018

So sad to hear the tragic news about Ray Emery- was a great teammate and person #rip — James van Riemsdyk (@JVReemer21) July 15, 2018

Rest In Peace brother — Milan Lucic (@27MilanLucic) July 15, 2018

"They went out for a swim and unfortunately he did not emerge after diving in," police Inspector Marty Schulenberg told The Hamilton Spectator. "We responded along with Hamilton Fire and EMS. Unfortunately, our efforts on the water and in the area just around the piers were met with negative results."

Emery was an Ottawa Senators fourth-round draft pick in 2001. Over 11 NHL seasons, he played for the Senators, Philadelphia Flyers, Anaheim Ducks and Chicago Blackhawks. Nicknamed "Razor" for his aggressive style, Emery helped the Senators to the Stanley Cup Final in 2007 and won a Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2013 as a backup to Corey Crawford.

Emery last played in the NHL in the 2014-15 season for the Flyers, though he played one more professional season, in both the American Hockey League and in Germany's DEL.

Emery dealt with off-ice problems throughout his career, including an incident of road rage, assault of a trainer in Russia and behavior that led to him being sent home from Ottawa's training camp.

"On behalf of the Ottawa Senators, I wish to express my sincere condolences on the passing of Ray Emery," Senators owner Eugene Melnyk said in a statement. "Ray was instrumental in our run to the 2007 Stanley Cup Final, and at his best he brought a competitive edge and combative mentality to the game. On behalf of our entire organization, I wish to extend my deepest sympathies to Ray's family, friends and loved ones."

The Flyers issued a statement saying that they are "stunned and extremely saddened."

"Ray was an outstanding teammate and an extremely gifted goaltender," the statement says. "He had an exceptional athleticism, was a fierce competitor and battled in every game he played with the Flyers. His performances throughout the 2009-10 season were a very big part of the team's success in making the playoffs and reaching the Stanley Cup Final."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.