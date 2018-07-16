The Anaheim Ducks' acquisition of Adam Henrique in November went so well that they're keeping the relationship going -- handing the center a five-year extension through the 2023-24 season.

According to multiple reports, the deal carries an annual average value of $5.825 million.

The Ducks got Henrique, forward Joseph Blandisi and a 2018 third-round pick from the Devils for defenseman Sami Vatanen and a conditional draft pick.

After scoring four goals for New Jersey, Henrique added 20 more in 57 games for Anaheim, finishing with 50 points on the season. More importantly, the banged-up Ducks went 33-15-9 with Henrique on the team.

The 28-year-old has scored 20 or more goals in a season four times -- with a career-high 30 for the Devils in 2015-16.

The Ducks were swept by the Sharks in the first round of the playoffs last season.