Restricted free agent Jimmy Vesey has reached agreement on a new two-year contract with the New York Rangers.

The 25-year-old forward gets $2.275 million per season, according to multiple reports.

Vesey, who was signed by the Rangers as a free agent in 2016 after he didn't re-sign with Nashville -- the team that drafted him, set career highs in goals (17) and points (28) last season.

The Harvard product won the Hobey Baker Award for being the top player in college in 2015-16.

The Rangers still have three restricted free agents in forwards Kevin Hayes and Ryan Spooner and defenseman Brady Skjei.