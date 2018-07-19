Monika Caryk, the fiancée of current Florida Panthers forward Mike Hoffman, has filed an application with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice seeking the disclosure of information in a cyberbullying scandal involving Melinda Karlsson, the wife of Ottawa Senators player Erik Karlsson.

Caryk filed the application, called a Norwich Order, on Thursday, according to court documents obtained by ESPN. In an attempt to clear her name, Caryk is looking for Melinda Karlsson to disclose any information she has pertaining to the alleged harassment.

Hoffman, a left winger, and Karlsson, a defenseman, had been teammates on the Senators. Hoffman was traded to the San Jose Sharks -- and then flipped to the Panthers -- last month, about a week after the allegations of cyberbullying surfaced.

Caryk wants to "expose the real perpetrators responsible for harassment and cyberbullying Ms. Karlsson, and demonstrate to Ms. Karlsson and the public that I have been wrongly accused," according to the court application.

Melinda Karlsson filed for a peace bond, an order of protection, against Caryk on May 4, alleging that she harassed the Karlssons online. That harassment included remarks about the death of their child, who was stillborn in March, via comments on Melinda Karlsson's Instagram account under a pseudonym.

"Monika Caryk has uttered numerous statements wishing my unborn child dead ... uttered that she wished I was dead and that someone should 'take out' my husband's legs to end his career," Karlsson's court document said, according to media reports.

Caryk and Hoffman have denied such allegations. In the court application, Caryk says the "allegations have caused severe damage to both my well-being and reputation."

Caryk, in the court application, says she has "never been served with this Peace Bond Application and have not been summoned before the Justice of the Peace for a hearing on whether a Peace Bond should be issued."

Caryk's court document also says that on June 21, her lawyer called Ms. Karlsson's lawyer and asked him to provide or describe any information the Karlssons had in their possession related to the cyberbullying.

"He said he was instructed not to by his client," Caryk's court document says.

The peace bond is currently under seal with the court. When the allegations first surfaced, the Senators released a statement that said the organization is "investigating this matter in co-operation with the NHL and will take whatever steps are necessary to protect the safety and privacy of our players and their families."

According to Caryk's court application, "no such investigation has taken place to my knowledge."