The Vegas Golden Knights have settled their trademark battle with the U.S. Army, clearing the way for the team to be able to have a legal right to the name.

The team announced Thursday that the two have entered into a co-existence agreement that allows the hockey team to file for trademark rights, while still allowing Army, whose teams are called the Black Knights, but whose parachute team is called the Golden Knights, to use the name.

"We are appreciative of their efforts and commitment to reaching an amicable resolution," Vegas Golden Knights chairman and CEO Bill Foley said in a statement. Foley is a graduate of West Point and is the biggest donor to its athletic program. Thanks to a $15 million donation, his name is on its athletic center, which opened in 2007.

"The filing to withdraw the opposition removes the final barrier for the Golden Knights trademark application," said Josh Gerben of Gerben Law, a trademark firm based in Washington. "The trademark will now register in about 60 days."

The trademark became more valuable as the Knights made it to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season. No NHL team sold more gear in the 2017-18 season than the Golden Knights.