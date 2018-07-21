The Minnesota Wild have agreed to a five-year, $30 million contract with restricted free-agent defenseman Matt Dumba, the team announced Saturday.

The deal will pay Dumba $5.2 million next season and includes two seasons (2019-20, 2021-22) when he will make $7.4 million.

Dumba, 23, set career highs with 14 goals and 36 assists while appearing in all 82 games last season. He had one goal and one assist during the Wild's first-round loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

He has spent five NHL seasons with the Wild since being the seventh overall pick in 2012.