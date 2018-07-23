After leaving the Detroit Red Wings organization to be closer to his family in his hometown of Chicago, Chris Chelios was named an ambassador for the Blackhawks on Monday.

Chelios spent a decade with the Red Wings as a player from 1999-2009, and he also has been an adviser for the team. His Hall of Fame career as a defenseman started in Montreal before he spent eight years with the Blackhawks.

"To be able to join the Blackhawks organization in this role means everything to me," Chelios said in a statement. "I'm very thankful to (owner) Rocky Wirtz and (president) John McDonough for this opportunity to return to the Blackhawks. Chicago is my hometown and returning to this organization is very special to me and my family."

Chelios joins legends Tony Esposito, Bobby Hull, Stan Mikita and Denis Savard as ambassadors representing the Blackhawks at the United Center and at events throughout Chicagoland. The team said he will be introduced at the Blackhawks convention next weekend.

"We are excited to welcome Chris back to the Blackhawks family," McDonough said. "His outstanding Blackhawks career and his passion for the game will complement the work that our current ambassadors carry out to represent the organization."

Chelios was a Blackhawks captain from 1995-99.

His son Jake is a defenseman as well and is in the Red Wings organization.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.