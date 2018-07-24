Nashville Predators winger Austin Watson has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor domestic assault charge.

Watson was arrested June 16 after an incident involving his girlfriend at a gas station in Franklin, Tennessee.

According to an affidavit, Watson admitted to pushing his girlfriend, and an officer noticed red marks on the woman's chest.

He was given probation and must complete 26 weeks of a batterer intervention course. He faces up to a year in jail if he violates terms of the probation.

Watson, 26, is an Ann Arbor, Michigan, native. He was selected No. 18 in the 2010 draft by the Predators. In 2017-18, he set a career-high in goals (14) and points (19) as Nashville won the Presidents Trophy for the league's best record. He scored eight points in 13 playoff games before the Predators were eliminated in the second round by the Winnipeg Jets.

Watson signed a three-year, $3.3 million contract with the Predators last July.