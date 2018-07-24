        <
          Capitals bring back Brooks Orpik on one-year, $1 million deal

          4:50 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          The Capitals are bringing back Brooks Orpik, a leader on Washington's Stanley Cup-winning team.

          The 37-year-old defenseman signed a $1 million, one-year contract with $500,000 in performance bonuses. General manager Brian MacLellan announced the move Tuesday about a month after trading Orpik to Colorado to clear salary-cap space.

          Orpik spent the past four seasons in Washington. He was traded to the Avalanche at the NHL draft with backup Philipp Grubauer for a second-round pick as the Capitals made room to re-sign defensemen John Carlson and Michal Kempny and forward Devante Smith-Pelly.

          Colorado bought out Orpik's final contract year, making him a free agent. MacLellan calls Orpik is a great mentor to young players and says the Capitals are thrilled to bring him back.

