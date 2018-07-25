        <
          Jason Zucker re-signing with Wild for 5 years, $27.5 million

          4:06 PM ET
          ESPN

          Coming off a career year, restricted free agent Jason Zucker was rewarded by the Minnesota Wild with a new five-year, $27.5 million contract.

          The 26-year-old forward had 33 goals and 31 assists last season, both career bests. In 2016-17 he had 47 points and was a league best plus-34.

          Zucker was taken in the second round of the 2010 draft and made his NHL debut in the 2011-12 season as a 20-year-old.

          Zucker was coming off a two-year deal that paid him $2 million per season. In his new deal, he gets $5 million in 2018-19, $6.25 million in 2019-20, $4.8 million in 2020-21, $6.25 million in 2021-22 and $5.2 million in 2022-23.

          The Wild also secured another building block this offseason, signing defenseman Mathew Dumba, 24, to a five-year, $30 million contract.

