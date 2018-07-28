The New York Rangers have reached an agreement with defenseman Brady Skjei on a six-year deal worth $31.5 million, the team announced Saturday.

Skjei, 24, who will earn an average of $5.25 million per season with the deal, was a restricted free agent. He had four goals and 21 assists for the Rangers last season, and he was the only player on the team to appear in all 82 games.

Editor's Picks NHL rebuild rankings: Which teams are closest to contending? There are nearly a dozen teams in rebuild mode, though some refuse to use that word. Here's who gets back into Stanley Cup contention first.

Skjei also was second on the team with 127 hits and 119 blocked shots.

New York general manager Jeff Gorton announced the deal Saturday, three days before Sjkei's arbitration hearing was scheduled. Skjei was coming off his entry-level contract.

Skjei is a poster boy for the Rangers' rebuild as a young, homegrown player counted on to take on an increased role. The 2012 first-round pick has already played 169 NHL games, and his his 64 points ranks ninth among league defensemen under the age of 25 during the last three seasons.

Playing all 82 games last season, Sjkei averaged a career-high 21 minutes a game and had four goals and 21 assists. He was 10th in Calder Trophy voting for rookie of the year in 2016-17 when he had 39 points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.