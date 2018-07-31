NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the league wants a cut of gambling profits if its intellectual property, data or video from games are used.

Bettman told guest host Larry Lage in the latest episode of "PodcastOne Sports Now" that those who want to conduct gambling business with NHL assets will need to negotiate.

"We've historically been opposed to extending sports betting on our game, and, emotionally, I don't think that's changed," Bettman said. "However, it is a fact of life in light of the Supreme Court's ruling, and it'll be up to states to decide whether or not they're going to enact sports betting.

"From our standpoint, we believe that that whether it's our intellectual property or data, whether it's video of our game, we have important assets. And if somebody is going to avail themselves or want to avail themselves of those assets in order to conduct their business, then we're going to need to have a negotiation."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.