        <
        >

          Gemel Smith, Dallas Stars agree on one-year contract

          6:32 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars have re-signed restricted free agent center Gemel Smith to a $720,000, one-year contract.

          Smith has played in parts of the last two NHL seasons with the Stars. He was their fourth-round draft pick in 2012.

          Dallas announced the deal Friday.

          The 24-year-old Smith had six goals and five assists in 46 games last season. His six goals came on 42 shots.

          In his NHL debut in 2016-17, Smith had three goals and three assists in 17 games. Smith has 35 goals and 51 assists in 186 games for the Texas Stars in the American Hockey League.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices