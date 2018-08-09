        <
        >

          The Wayne Gretzky Trade quiz: 30-year anniversary edition

          Wayne Gretzky's trade to the Kings ushered in a new era of hockey in the United States. Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images
          10:16 AM ET
          • Greg WyshynskiESPN

          How well do you know 'The Trade?' Test your knowledge with 10 questions on Wayne Gretzky, the Los Angeles Kings, the Edmonton Oilers and the aftermath of the deal that shocked the hockey world on Aug. 9, 1988.

