        <
        >

          Coyotes forward Christian Dvorak gets six-year extension

          6:13 PM ET
          • ESPN

          After a career-high 37 points last season, forward Christian Dvorak was rewarded by the Arizona Coyotes with a six-year extension.

          The 22-year-old's deal carries an annual average value of $4.45 million, according to reports.

          "We are very pleased to sign Christian to a long-term contract," Coyotes general manager John Chayka said in a statement. "Christian is a highly skilled, reliable, two-way center who continues to improve each season. He will be a key player for us in the future and we are thrilled to have him with us for the next seven seasons."

          The Coyotes have had a busy offseason, signing defensive star Oliver Ekman-Larsson to an eight-year contract, giving defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson a two-year extension and signing forward Michael Grabner to a three-year deal.

          "I am very happy to sign a long-term contract with the Coyotes," Dvorak said in a statement. "We have a great young team with a bright future and I love living and playing in the Valley. I'm excited to be a Coyote for the next seven years."

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices