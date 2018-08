The Detroit Red Wings have re-signed restricted free-agent center Dylan Larkin to a five-year contract, the team announced Friday.

The team did not release terms of the contract, but according to multiple reports, the total value of the deal is $30.5 million.

Larkin, 22, posted a team-best 63 points for the Red Wings while appearing in all 82 games in 2017-18.

The 2014 first-round pick has 56 goals and 84 assists in 242 career games for Detroit.