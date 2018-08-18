Alex Ovechkin has a reason to keep celebrating as the Washington Capitals captain became a father for the first time Saturday.

Ovechkin's wife Nastya Ovechkina gave birth to the couple's first child, a son named Sergei Aleksandrovich Ovechkin.

The elder Ovechkin shared a glimpse of young Sergei on Instagram, captioning it in Russian: "Thank you my girl for the very best day of my life."

Ovechkin named his son after his elder brother who died following a car accident when Alex was 10 years old. When Ovechkin had his day with the Stanley Cup, one of the stops was his brother's gravesite.

The birth of Sergei follows a year in which the 32-year-old Ovechkin proclaimed the Capitals were "not going to be suck this year," then backed it up by helping lead the franchise to its first Stanley Cup victory while winning the Conn Smythe award as the postseason MVP.