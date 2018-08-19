        <
        >

          Free agent Scottie Upshall gets pro tryout with Oilers

          7:29 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          EDMONTON, Alberta -- The Edmonton Oilers signed free-agent forward Scottie Upshall to a professional tryout Sunday.

          The 34-year-old Upshall, from Fort McMurray northeast of Edmonton, had seven goals and 12 assists in 63 games last season for St. Louis.

          Upshall has 138 goals and 147 assists in 759 regular-season games in 15 seasons with the Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Florida Panthers and St. Louis Blues. In 53 playoff games, he has five goals and eight assists.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices