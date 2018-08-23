TORONTO -- One of the top players in women's hockey history is joining the Maple Leafs' front office.

Longtime Canadian national team star Hayley Wickenheiser is the NHL club's new assistant director of player development. She will be at the team's development camp as a guest coach in June.

The 40-year-old Wickenheiser won four Olympic gold medals with Canada. She retired as a player in 2017, finishing as the career leading scorer for the Canadian team.

The Leafs also announced that Scott Pellerin has been elevated to senior director of player development and Stephane Robidas will serve as director of player development.