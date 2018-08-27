        <
          Martin Brodeur leaving job as Blues assistant GM job

          10:27 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Future Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur is stepping down from his role as assistant general manager of the St. Louis Blues, according to The Athletic.

          The 46-year-old has spent four years working for GM Doug Armstrong, but his contract ran out in June.

          Brodeur's 22-year career as a goalie will culminate in November when he is enshrined in the Hall of Fame. He won three Stanley Cups with the New Jersey Devils, is also a four-time Vezina winner, five-time Jennings winner for allowing the fewest goals in a season, and he won two Olympic gold medals with Canada.

          Brodeur won the Calder Trophy in the 1993-94 season and overall played 1,259 games over 21 seasons in New Jersey. Brodeur played seven games in his final season (2014-15) for the Blues.

          Brodeur was the co-GM of Team Canada for the world championships last May.

