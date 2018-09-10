After acquiring Max Pacioretty Sunday, the Vegas Golden Knights moved quickly to keep him long term.

The team announced that the 29-year-old has signed a four-year extension that keeps him in Sin City through the 2022-23 season. The deal has an annual average value of $7 million.

Pacioretty is entering the final season of a six-year deal that will pay him $4.5 million in 2018-19.

The Golden Knights acquired the All-Star forward from the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night for Tomas Tatar, prospect Nick Suzuki and a 2019 second-round pick.

Vegas went to the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season but lost a few key parts after losing to Washington. Free-agent forward David Perron, who had 66 points last season, returned to the St. Louis Blues, the team that lost him in the expansion draft. Fellow free agent James Neal, who had 25 goals and 44 points, signed with the Calgary Flames.

Pacioretty should help fill the void after posting more than 30 goals five times in his career. Amid trade rumors last season he dropped off to 17.