Steve Yzerman is stepping away from his role as the Tampa Bay Lightning general manager, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Yzerman, 53, has been the GM of Tampa Bay since 2010. Julien Brisebois, previously an assistant GM, will assume the general manager duties, according to The Athletic.

A Hall of Fame player and longtime captain of the Detroit Red Wings, Yzerman helped Detroit win three Stanley Cups between 1997 and 2002.

Yzerman had signed a four-year extension with Tampa Bay on April 7, 2014, which ran through the 2018-19 season. The Lightning made it to the Stanley Cup Final in 2015, but since then have had trouble getting over the hump. Last season's team finished with 113 points and a first place finish in the Atlantic Division, but was ousted in the Eastern Conference finals by the Washington Capitals.

The 2018-19 Lightning carry high expectations; they are believed to be one of the preseason favorites in the Eastern Conference and once again a legitimate Stanley Cup contender.

Prior to joining the Lightning, Yzerman spent four seasons as vice president with the Detroit Red Wings. He has also held management roles with Hockey Canada.