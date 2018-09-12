The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed coach John Tortorella to a two-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.

Tortorella has taken the Blue Jackets to the playoffs each of the past two seasons and was named Coach of the Year in 2016-17. He is 129-87-23 for Columbus since taking over in October 2015.

"Our team has been one of the winningest in the NHL over the past two seasons and John Tortorella has played a critical role in that success and in raising the level of our team's play since his arrival," general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a statement. "His passion and commitment to being the best has permeated our team and we believe will lead to even greater success in the future."

Tortorella's extension follows new multiyear deals for Kekalainen, president of hockey operations John Davidson and associate general manager Bill Zito that were announced last week.

Tortorella, 60, won a Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2003-04. He has also coached the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks.

Columbus opens training camp on Thursday.