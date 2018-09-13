        <
          Stars make center Tyler Seguin highest-paid player on team

          1:36 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Dallas Stars wrapped up another star for the long term, signing center Tyler Seguin to an eight-year extension with an average annual value of $9.85 million.

          Forward Jamie Benn had been the highest-paid player on the team, with an average annual value of $9.5 million from the deal that he signed in 2016. Seguin is entering the final season of a six-year deal that will pay him $5.75 million in 2018-19.

          The 26-year-old had a career-high 40 goals to go with 38 assists last season. The five-time All-Star has finished in the top 10 in goals four times in his career.

          Seguin was the second overall pick in the 2010 draft by the Bruins and won a Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011. He was traded to Dallas in 2013.

          Coming into the season with fairly high expectations last year, the Stars stumbled to a sixth-place finish in the Central Division, missing the playoffs for the second straight season. Coach Ken Hitchcock retired in April and Jim Montgomery was named to replace him.

