Carolina Hurricanes center Victor Rask is out indefinitely after injuring two fingers in a kitchen accident.

Rask, 25, was injured while slicing food. He underwent surgery on his right fourth and fifth fingers.

Rask had 14 goals and 17 assists in 71 games last season. His 2017-18 campaign was cut short in March by a shoulder injury.

The Hurricanes opened training camp Thursday, a day earlier than originally planned due to Hurricane Florence. They plan to cancel practice Friday or Saturday depending on the storm.