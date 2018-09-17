        <
        >

          Oilers keep defenseman Darnell Nurse with 2-year contract

          7:37 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          EDMONTON, Alberta -- The Edmonton Oilers have signed Darnell Nurse to a two-year contract, ending a lengthy stalemate with one of their top defensemen.

          The team did not disclose financial terms.

          The 23-year-old Nurse led Edmonton blue liners in 2017-18 with six goals and 20 assists in 82 games.

          Nurse had said he wouldn't participate in training camp without a new contract.

          The two-year "bridge deal" will keep Nurse in Edmonton until the team can free up some cap space and potentially sign him to a contract worth more money or for a longer term.

          It's a similar type of deal to the two-year, $6.3 million contract the Winnipeg Jets and defenseman Josh Morrissey agreed to on Sunday.

          The Oilers opened their preseason Monday night in Calgary against the Flames.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices