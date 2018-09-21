Early in the third period, Montreal's Max Domi punches Florida's Aaron Ekblad in the nose and receives minor, major and match penalties. (0:30)

After being suspended for the rest of the NHL preseason, Max Domi of the Montreal Canadiens said that he regretted giving Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad a broken nose with a sucker punch.

If "scores will get settled at a later date" happens as Florida's Aaron Ekblad says, the next meeting between the teams is Dec. 28. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP

"I feel bad about it. It's not the way I wanted to handle that. It's an emotional game, and obviously I'm an emotional player," Domi said at Canadiens camp on Friday. "I've known Aaron a long time. Grew up playing against each other. We always play hard, always battle, whether it was in minor hockey, junior, the national level and now the NHL. By no means did I want to hurt him. I feel bad about it, and I hope he's OK. But you know what? I've got to suffer the consequences of it. It's unfortunate, but it is what it is, and I definitely respect the league's decision."

Ekblad, however, wasn't in an understanding mood. The 22-year-old defenseman sported two black eyes after the punch.

"I think he's stupid for doing it. In the end, it's hockey. That's the way it goes. Scores will get settled at a later date," said Ekblad at Panthers training camp on Friday, via the team.

The incident occurred in a preseason game on Wednesday night. Ekblad delivered a slash to Domi's stick. Domi tugged at Ekblad's jersey in an effort to get him to fight. Ekblad refused the invitation, and Domi dropped his glove and punched him twice in the face. Domi was assessed a match penalty as well as a minor penalty for roughing. The NHL suspended Domi, whom Montreal acquired in the offseason from the Arizona Coyotes for center Alex Galchenyuk, for the rest of the preseason, but it does not carry over to the regular season.

Ekblad wasn't satisfied with the suspension.

"It's kind of a gift. I don't want to comment too much on the league's decision, but I think it's wrong. That's life, though," Ekblad said.

Domi said if retribution is attempted when the Canadiens and Panthers meet during the regular season, "that's hockey. We'll cross that bridge when we get there."