        <
        >

          Hamilton coach Dave Matsos taken to hospital after collapsing

          11:39 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          BARRIE, Ontario, -- Hamilton Bulldogs coach Dave Matsos was taken to the hospital after collapsing on the team's bench Saturday night in an Ontario Hockey League game against the Barrie Colts.

          Matsos collapsed on the bench in the final seconds and was immediately attended to by on-site paramedics. He was alert and responsive when transported to a local hospital for what the league said were "precautionary measures."

          The 44-year-old Mastos is in his 10th season coaching in the OHL after spending time with the Windsor Spitfires and Sudbury Wolves.

          Hamilton was leading 4-2 when the game was called and awarded the victory.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices