          Alexander Alexeyev signs 3-year, entry-level contract with Capitals

          10:59 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ARLINGTON, Va. -- First-round draft pick Alexander Alexeyev has signed a three-year, $2.775 million entry-level contract with the Washington Capitals.

          The team announced the deal with the defenseman on Monday.

          It has an average annual value of $925,000.

          The 18-year-old from Russia was taken with the 31st overall pick in this year's NHL draft. He spent last season in the Western Hockey League.

          Alexeyev recorded an assist in a preseason game for the Capitals against the Boston Bruins this month.

          He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 199 pounds.

