Columbus Blue Jackets All-Star defenseman Seth Jones will be sidelined four to six weeks with a sprained knee, the team announced Wednesday.

The 23-year-old was injured in the second period of Tuesday's preseason game against the Sabres. He underwent an MRI on Wednesday that revealed a second-degree sprain of the medial collateral ligament.

Jones was a first-time All-Star in 2017 and was selected again last season but missed the game due to illness. He finished last season with 16 goals and 41 assists for a Columbus team that had 97 points in the regular season. The Blue Jackets lost to the Cup-winning Capitals in the first round of the playoffs.

It's a huge blow for the Blue Jackets, with Jones' defensive line mate Zach Werenski recovering from a shoulder injury and defenseman Ryan Murray also hampered by an injury.

Jones was a first-round selection of the Predators in 2013 and was traded to the Blue Jackets for center Ryan Johansen in 2016.

The Blue Jackets open the regular season Oct. 4 at Detroit, then play their home opener the next night against Carolina.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.