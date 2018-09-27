After a report out of Finland said that Philadelphia Flyers forward Jori Lehtera was questioned by police regarding a suspected drug ring, the NHL said that it "will be investigating the situation."

League deputy commissioner offered a statement to the Courier-Post that added that the NHL "will have no further comment pending the completion of that process."

The Finnish news service MTV posted a story saying that seven people are in custody, accused of being part of a group distributing two kilos of cocaine in Tampere in southern Finland. According to the report, police raided a cottage owned by Lehtera, but he was not there and has not been charged. Lehtera, 30, has denied being involved, according to the report.

"We have spoken with Jori Lehtera and the league office regarding the reports out of Finland," general manager Ron Hextall said in a statement, "and will reserve any further comment on the matter at this time."

The Flyers acquired Lehtera in 2017 in the trade that sent Brayden Schenn to the Blues. His point totals have decreased in each of his four seasons in the league -- from 44 in his rookie year to eight last season.

Lehtera is in the final season of a contract that carries a $4.7 million cap hit.