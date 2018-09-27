2018-19 NHL season preview: Predictions, rankings and more

Get ready for the upcoming hockey season with team-by-team previews, bold predictions, position rankings, prospect tips, fantasy nuggets and more.

Atlantic Division previews

After an early playoff exit last spring, can the Bruins make one more Stanley Cup run with their veteran core intact? Read more.

Long-suffering Sabres fans are ready for another playoff run. Is this the season they get one? Read more.

As Detroit begins the process of turning over its roster, how seriously will it contend for a playoff spot? Read more.

Aleksander Barkov & Co. are a trendy pick to make a big leap this season. Read more.

The Canadiens are on the road back to contention following some big summer moves. How will they do this season? Read more.

The Senators appear poised for a long rebuild. What should be expected out of them in 2018-19? Read more.

The Lightning are a popular pick to represent the East in the Stanley Cup Final. Here's how they get there. Read more.

Toronto made waves with the John Tavares signing this summer. Will that lead to a Stanley Cup this season? Read more.

Metropolitan Division previews

Rod Brind'Amour takes over behind the bench, with big changes in the lineup as well. How will it all work out? Read more.

With Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky entering contract years, how far can Columbus go? Read more.

The Devils were one of the surprise playoff teams in 2017-18. Can they take another big step forward this season? Read more.

It's Year One AT (after Tavares), but the cupboard isn't completely bare for new head coach Barry Trotz. Read more.

The rebuild has begun in earnest. What should be expected out of the Blueshirts this season? Read more.

Their new mascot broke the internet. What about the on-ice product? Read more.

An uncharacteristically early playoff exit ended the 2017-18 season for Pittsburgh. Will the Pens get back on track this season? Read more.

After a long-awaited Stanley Cup victory, what will the Capitals do for an encore? Read more.

Central Division previews

Coming Sept. 28

Pacific Division previews

Coming Sept. 28

Team rankings by position group

The Lightning sit at or near the top of most of our positional rankings. Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Ranking all 31 NHL teams by their forwards

Which teams have the best collection of talent up front? We rank them 1-31 here, led by the Lightning. Read more.

Sharks top rankings of all 31 NHL teams' defense groups

The Erik Karlsson trade caused a seismic shift in the defensive landscape in the NHL. Where do all 31 teams rank? Read more.

Ranking all 31 NHL teams by their goalie tandems

Which team has the best netminders in the league? We rank them from 1 (Predators) to 31 (Hurricanes). Read more.

Post-regulation power index: NHL teams best set up to win in overtime, shootout

We rank all 31 teams on their ability to win the game after the end of the third period, with the Lightning coming in at No. 1. Read more.

NHL mascot rankings: Gritty's big debut

The Flyers' first mascot since the 1970s broke the internet. Find out where he lands among every team's plush personnel. Read more.

Prospect reports

How soon will the top three picks from the 2018 draft be making an impact for their new teams? Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire

Impact prospects for the 2018-19 season

Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin tops the list of players poised to make waves this season. Read more.

Ranking all 31 NHL prospect pipelines

Buffalo, Vancouver lead the league in rising young talent. Read more.

Team-by-team prospect overviews