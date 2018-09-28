If you were thinking that the NHL looked a little bland last season, things are going to look a lot more interesting this time around.

When Adidas took over for Reebok last year as the NHL's uniform outfitter, one unfortunate side effect was a one-year hiatus for alternate uniforms (or, as the league prefers to call them, "third jerseys," although that's a misnomer, because a uniform involves a lot more than just a jersey). So for 2017-18, teams were limited to their primary home and road uni designs.

But the drought is over. As of this writing, 14 of the 30 NHL teams have introduced alternate uniforms for 2018-19, and several more are expected to follow. Some of the freshly unveiled alts are essentially continuations of pre-existing alternate designs that teams had already been wearing before the one-year speed bump; others are new designs that will be making their NHL debuts.

All of which should make for a much more visually interesting scene than we had last season. With the regular season set to begin on Oct. 3, here's our annual team-by-team rundown of what you can expect to see on the ice.

Atlantic Division

• The Bruins will be playing in this season's Winter Classic, which is taking place on New Year's Day at Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana. Although they haven't yet unveiled their full uniform, they've revealed a 1930s throwback logo that will be part of the design, along with photos of the original 1930s uniform on which the Winter Classic uni will be based:

A first look at the 1930's throwback logo we'll be wearing when we go #BackOutdoors on Jan. 1, 2019. #WinterClassic pic.twitter.com/q8xqfXHUkL — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 24, 2018

In addition, the Bruins will retire Rick Middleton's No. 16 on Nov. 29.

• The Canadiens, who'd been among the last teams to use two opposite-facing logos at center ice, are going with one big logo this season:

I like the new #Habs centre ice logo. It's like it's a big line across it saying "you're already eliminated from playoff contention"



Which is likely true anyway. pic.twitter.com/x6ezd1cJCU — elias toufexis (@EliasToufexis) August 22, 2018

• This is pretty cool: Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy's new mask has design elements that change color in cold temperatures:

SubZero ❄️ paint on Vasy's ⚡️🦁mask!! The design revealed on the ice at cold temperate. To accelerate the process we spread some cold water 💦on it!! pic.twitter.com/FYMrqZwiYZ — Sylvie Marsolais (@Sylabrush) September 3, 2018

• Maple Leafs: No announced changes or news.

• The Panthers are celebrating their 25th anniversary with a jersey patch, and they are also using the patch logo at center ice (additional details here):

In addition, the Panthers will play two games against the Jets in Finland on Nov. 1 and 2 as part of the NHL Global Series, and they will wear a patch for the occasion:

Panthers and Jets will wear this patch for two games at Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland, on Nov. 1 and 2. pic.twitter.com/h1ADAGWK9g — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) September 21, 2018

• The Red Wings have updated their "Hockeytown" logo. Unlike the previous version, the new logo will not be used at center ice (additional info here):

Also, you may have noticed the Wings using a different nameplate font during the preseason. That's an annual rite of autumn -- they'll go back to their usual vertically arched font when the regular season starts.

As usual, Red Wings using block nameplate font in preseason. They'll restore the familiar vertical arching when the regular season starts. pic.twitter.com/skdOp07V1r — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) September 26, 2017

• No announced uni changes so far for the Sabres, but it's worth noting that phenom Jack Eichel has changed his uni number from 15 to 9.

• The Senators have ditched the "O" and restored their mascot character to center ice:

New center ice logo this season for the Senators. Old version on left, new on right (graphics from @FrozenFaceoff). pic.twitter.com/8oMHvDecH7 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) September 21, 2018

Metropolitan Division

• The Blue Jackets are bringing back their cannon-themed alternate jersey, which will be worn 12 times during the season (jersey schedule and additional info here):

• After a one-season hiatus due to the Adidas changeover, the Capitals' throwback alternates are back. They'll be worn for a dozen games this season (additional info and jersey schedule here):

Caps' throwback alternates are back, will be worn 12 times in 2018-19 (additional photos, info, and jersey schedule: https://t.co/GHeh7RV9K0) pic.twitter.com/1mubSIQ5gN — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) September 24, 2018

In addition, the Caps will raise their championship banner prior to their season opener against the Bruins on Oct. 3.

• The Devils, who've steadfastly refused to have an alternate jersey throughout their history, finally have given in and added an alternate to their wardrobe. It's a good one, too -- a throwback to their original 1980s red-green-white design (although they'll be wearing it only four times):

And here it is.#NJDevils will wear these 4 times next season at Prudential Center. pic.twitter.com/w0FfTsl5sm — Devils Insiders (@DevilsInsiders) August 21, 2018

In addition, the Devils will open their season in Sweden as part of the NHL Global Series, and they will wear a patch for the occasion:

Oilers and Devils will wear this patch for their season-opening game at the Scandinavium in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Oct. 6. pic.twitter.com/EwJc48qaTd — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) September 21, 2018

• The Flyers have added a black alternate jersey to their uni mix:

And in what probably ranks as the most disturbing news of the season, the Flyers have a new costumed mascot, named Gritty, who looks like he was designed to give kids -- and maybe adults -- nightmares (additional photos and info here, if you dare):

• Remember the Hurricanes' old black alternate uniform with the hurricane warning flag flying from a hockey stick? It was great, except for one thing: A single flag represents a storm warning, not a hurricane warning. They've remedied that with a new alternate uni that features a double-flag logo -- the proper symbol for a hurricane warning and therefore the right crest for a team called the Hurricanes! They'll wear this design 14 times this season (additional photos and info here).

One interesting tidbit about this new uni: The "C" and "A" designations for the captain and alternates will be worn on the right side instead of the more traditional left side:

Hurricanes, like most NHL teams, put "C" and "A" designations on upper-left chest. But for their new alternate uni, the letters will go on the opposite side, because the crest design extends into the upper-left area. pic.twitter.com/orihN3Ok3v — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) September 21, 2018

Also: Younger fans may not realize that the Hurricanes used to be the Hartford Whalers, before the franchise moved from Connecticut to North Carolina in 1997. But they'll get acquainted with that history this season, because the 'Canes are planning to wear Whalers throwbacks for the first time. They'll be worn for two games, both against the Bruins -- at home on Dec. 23 and on the road on March 5 (additional info here):

Honoring our history pic.twitter.com/rPPSuf05me — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) September 27, 2018

• The Islanders are expected to have a new alternate uniform this season. So far there have been lots of rumors and leaks of questionable legitimacy, but not much in the way of solid info. Stay tuned.

Meanwhile, in keeping to new GM Lou Lamoriello's longstanding preferences, the manufacturers' logos on the Isles' pants have moved from the front to the sides:

With Lou Lamoriello now running the Islanders, the manufacturers' logos on the team's pants have moved from the front to the sides. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/DNzyEQXFz1 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) September 21, 2018

• Nothing new so far for the Penguins, but here's a recent profile of equipment manager Dana Heinze, along with an article about how two of the team's newest players ended up with their uniform numbers.

• The Rangers will retire Vic Hadfield's No. 11 on Dec. 2. The number already had been retired for Mark Messier in 2006, but now Hadfield will share the honor.

Central Division

• The Avalanche have revived the popular alternate uniform that they wore for two seasons before last season's Adidas-induced hiatus. They'll wear this design, which as you may recall borrows heavily from the uniforms worn by the old Colorado Rockies, for 12 games this season (additional info and jersey schedule here):

• The Blackhawks are adding patches and ice graphics in memory of the great Stan Mikita, who died earlier this year:

The #Blackhawks will wear patches on both home and away sweaters this season honoring Mikita, and No. 21 will remain painted on United Center ice behind each goal throughout the entire 2018-19 regular season. pic.twitter.com/j0ULmSEeEl — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) September 12, 2018

In addition, the Blackhawks will be playing in this season's Winter Classic on New Year's Day at Notre Dame Stadium. They haven't yet unveiled the throwback uniform that they'll be wearing for that game, but they've given us a pretty strong hint of what it will look like:

On Jan. 1, 2019, we'll be throwing it back-way back-to the striking sweaters of the 1920s and '30s.



Here's an exclusive look at the logo we'll proudly wear in the #WinterClassic! pic.twitter.com/PtlVmO7avY — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 24, 2018

• Great news out of St. Looey, where the Blues are reviving their inaugural 1960s uniform as a throwback, which they'll wear for 11 Saturday home games. This is the same design they wore in the 2017 Winter Classic, and it still looks as good now as it did then (additional info and jersey schedule here):

St. Louis Blues, NHL® and adidas Unveil Third Jersey for the 2018-19 Season pic.twitter.com/OLASsFrXdR — HockeyProspect.com (@ScoutingService) August 26, 2018

• The current incarnation of the Jets has never had an alternate jersey since the franchise relocated from Atlanta to Winnipeg in 2011, but that will be changing this season, as the team has a new retro-flavored alternate that riffs on the look of the old 1990s Jets (additional info and photos here):

In addition, the Jets will play two games against the Panthers in Finland on Nov. 1 and 2 as part of the NHL Global Series, and they will wear a patch for the occasion:

Panthers and Jets will wear this patch for two games at Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland, on Nov. 1 and 2. pic.twitter.com/h1ADAGWK9g — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) September 21, 2018

• Predators: No announced changes or news.

• No uni changes so far for the Stars, but here's a really good video clip showing how the ice at their arena is prepared for game action:

How is the rink at AAC built? We speak with Cody Bateman, our Ice Operations Manager, who walks us through the process from start to finish. pic.twitter.com/Hl3ZkxqhEo — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) September 11, 2018

• Minnesota likes to call itself the State of Hockey, so it's appropriate that the state's shape now forms the pattern for the Wild's red line:

The center line of the State of Hockey. #OurIce pic.twitter.com/Koba39gspE — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) August 30, 2018

Pacific Division

• No announced changes this season for the Canucks, but they have big things in the works for 2019-20, when they'll be celebrating their 50th anniversary. They've already conducted a fan vote that resulted in their old "flying skate" uni being chosen as a throwback for next season, and they also plan to add a new alternate uni as well. But for this season, it appears that they're sticking with the status quo.

• Fun news out of Arizona, where the Coyotes are bringing back their original "peyote coyote" uniform as a throwback alternate. They'll wear it for Saturday home games, including their home opener against the Ducks on Oct. 6 (additional photos here):

We wanted to create the most beautiful jersey in the world.



Then we realized, the most beautiful jersey in the world was already created.



Introducing our official @adidashockey third jerseys: pic.twitter.com/Ku9RHXLBSH — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) June 22, 2018

Those throwbacks will look even better with goalie Antti Raanta between the pipes, because he has a new set of throwback-themed pads:

In addition, the Coyotes will retire former captain Shane Doan's No. 19 on Feb. 24.

• The Ducks are going all out with a bunch of uni-related initiatives to mark their 25th anniversary. First, they have a new web-footed anniversary logo that's being used as a jersey patch, as a helmet decal, and at center ice:

Second, the team has a new alternate uniform that leans heavily on the franchise's inaugural uni set. It's not a true throwback, but it's a nice nod to the team's original incarnation (additional info here):

Our silver anniversary deserves a proper throwback. Here's our exclusive #Ducks25 third jersey!

MORE INFO: https://t.co/GrO3taRFR4 pic.twitter.com/qpIDk6CtZX — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) July 21, 2018

Third, the Ducks will wear nine different throwback jerseys from their history -- yes, including the infamous "Wild Wing" design -- during pregame warm-ups of select games. Full info on that is available here.

Finally, the Ducks will retire Paul Kariya's No. 9 on Oct. 21 and Scott Niedermayer's No. 27 on Feb. 17.

• The Flames' popular 1980s throwback uniform is making a comeback. They originally wore this design from 1980 through 1994, and this isn't the first time they've revived it as a throwback, but it's always a welcome sight.

The @NHLFlames are going old school with these beauty third jerseys by @adidashockey. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/mzTG2GZ4OK — NHL (@NHL) September 21, 2018 "The Calgary Flames' 1989 Stanley Cup Championship uniform is one of the most memorable hockey jerseys ever."@adidashockey designer Matty Merrill talks about our new third jersey! pic.twitter.com/y2nIGQ6HTy — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 21, 2018

• The Golden Knights have a new gold-trimmed center ice design:

New center ice design this season for the Golden Knights. Old version on left, new on right (graphics by @FrozenFaceoff). pic.twitter.com/THS0DTmSVZ — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) September 26, 2018

In addition, the team's trademark dispute with the United States Army, which at one point looked like it could be a threat to the team's name, has been amicably resolved.

• Subtle change for the Kings, whose gloves have gone from solid black to two-tone:

#LAKings gloves, which had previously been solid black, have silver/gray trim this year. Old version on left, new on right (h/t Derek May). pic.twitter.com/8NDZcXVsCG — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) September 25, 2018

• The Oilers have a new blue throwback jersey, which will be worn four times this season. Like all of their jerseys, it will feature a patch marking the 40th anniversary of the team joining the NHL after the WHA's demise (additional anniversary-related info here):

We're also excited to unveil the #Oilers retro jersey that will be worn four times this season vs. former Smythe Division opponents, plus the 40th anniversary jersey patch that will be worn on all jerseys during 2018-19! pic.twitter.com/cLgrQBxWY9 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 4, 2018

In addition, the Oilers will open their season in Sweden as part of the NHL Global Series, and they will wear a patch for the occasion:

Oilers and Devils will wear this patch for their season-opening game at the Scandinavium in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Oct. 6. pic.twitter.com/EwJc48qaTd — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) September 21, 2018

• The Sharks have a new black alternate uniform, which they'll be wearing for Thursday and Friday home games (additional info, photos, and jersey schedule here):

Sharks' new alternate uni will be worn for Thurs and Fri home games (more info: https://t.co/fC5fuN0xrF). pic.twitter.com/xqszP8Wtrx — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) September 23, 2018

Additional Notes

• We've already covered what the Bruins' and Blackhawks' Winter Classic uniforms might look like, but what about the logo for the game itself? Glad you asked (additional info here):

• Speaking of special-event logos, the Sharks are hosting this season's NHL All-Star Game, which will take place on Jan. 26. In an apparent first, the logo has been designed to look like a smartphone app icon. Is that a really clever idea or a sign of civilization's decline? Eh, maybe a bit of both (additional info here).

• Finally, here's a depressing bit of news about the look of the game: In a sports world that's already awash in advertising, the NHL is now allowing teams to add four new ads to the ice -- one in each corner. Let's just say it's not a good look (additional info here and here):

NHL news in @sbjsbd: Starting next season, NHL & teams will be selling in-ice advertising in the four rink corners. Was tested at ASG in Tampa & in China https://t.co/7x2GI2zkPc pic.twitter.com/DQgdkXmjd9 — Ian Thomas (@byIanThomas) April 23, 2018

Did we miss anything? If so, you know what to do. Thanks.

